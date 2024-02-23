Davies serves up stunning display to take top spot in Telford League
Matt Davies was in red-hot form as Shifnal reclaimed pole position in Division One of the Telford Snooker League.
A resounding 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened Maddocks C lifted Shifnal back into top spot but the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Davies’ stunning display.
He produced a superb 96 break, equalling Paul Harper’s highest break in the league, and was on track for a magical ton but was unlucky to get a kick on the final yellow.
Shifnal’s dominance continued, with Keith Price, Steve Powell, with a 36 break, Ian Duffy and John Fallows securing comfortable~ wins.
This victory propels Shifnal five points clear of their rivals Dawley B, who have a game in hand.
In other Division One clashes, Bayley B secured a crucial win against their A side, thanks to a deciding-frame victory from Spencer Clarke.
Meanwhile, Dawley G emerged victorious in the deciding frame against BallPoint A, courtesy of Adam Moore.
In Division Two, Wistanswick continued their unstoppable march towards the title with a hard-fought 3-2 win over second-placed Anstice.
Jason Boyd emerged as the hero, winning the deciding frame.
BallPoint B solidified their promotion aspirations by moving into second place with a convincing 4-1 win over Bayley.
Bayley D’s promotion hopes took a hit as they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Maddocks E, with Mark Wall delivering a stand-out performance against the in-form Ben Godding, including a 26 break.
The last match of the evening, saw Bayley E triumph in their in-house derby clash against clubmates Bayley Z, as they secured a 3-2 victory.