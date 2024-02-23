BallPoint and Broseley bag the silverware

Both the First and Second Division showdowns went to a nail-biting ‘tie-break’ deciding frames.

Leading 3-2 from the first leg, top-flight title hopefuls BallPoint seemed to have their match against Chelmarsh B tied up after the first two frames.

In the first, James Brennan overwhelmed Mike Rogers, while a black-ball finish from Paul Harper in his clash with Chris Lewis guaranteed the home team of at least a tie-break finish.

Chelmarsh, looking to win the trophy for the fourth successive time, hit back. Andy Smith smashed Dan Morris, knocking in an impressive 56 break in the process. In two more competitive frames, Gary Smith and Paul Manning respectively beat Laki Badhan and Steve Powell to level the tie at 5-5.

The tie-break was contested by two of the league’s heavyweights and on this occasion it was BallPoint’s Paul Harper who had the upper hand, with his modest 32 break proving to be the difference when overcoming the challenge of Chelmarsh’s Andy Smith.

However, BallPoint’s 6-5 victory was as much to do with Harper’s final frame win as it was his earlier black-ball decider when beating Chris Lewis.

It was a similar story at Broseley where the home team completed a hat-trick of wins of the Second Division League Cup.

Andy Garbett took the first frame, beating Dave Jones, to extend Broseley’s first-leg advantage to 4-2 – but only just as the clash went to the final black.

Alveley’s Tom Weaver then beat Gary Watson while team-mate Neil Williams got the better of Matt Smout in another very close frame to level the tie 4-4.

And then, with a masterful performance that included a magnificent 73 break, Martin Coffey Jnr put Alveley ahead.

It was then Broseley’s turn to level as Neil Caswell got the better of Arek Ziemkiewicz in another fairly competitive frame.

And it was Caswell who finally sealed victory for Broseley in the tie-break, but only just. This head-to-head between the Second Division’s two most consistent players went to the wire, Caswell eventually prevailing on a respotted black.

First Division final, second leg: BallPoint 3 Chelmarsh B 3 (agg 6-5): J Brennan 104 M Rogers 31; P Harper 52 C Lewis 49; D Morris 19 A Smith 86; L Badhan 47 G Smith 78; S Powell 35 P.Manning 66. Tie-break: P Harper 66 A Smith 36.

Second Division final, second leg: Broseley A 3 Alveley B 3 (agg 6-5): A Garbett 50 D Jones 48; G Watson 31 T Weaver 65; M Smout 39 N Williams 47; C Barden 8 M Coffey Jnr 83; N Caswell 61 A Ziemkiewicz 31. Tie-break: N Caswell 63 M Coffey Jnr 56.