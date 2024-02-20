Chelmarsh left stunned by a Shifnal super-show

For the first time in 35 seasons Chelmarsh, who have been champions on 15 occasions and runners-up another 18 times, suffered a 5-0 whitewash.

Shifnal B, who still have aspirations of a top two finish this season themselves, were the side who secured the stunning victory.

John Fellows started the rout by beating Simon Thomas in the opening frame. That was followed by two fairly balanced encounters in which Carl Walker and Ian Postans respectively toppled Gary Smith and Chris Lewis.

Adding the final nails into Chelmarsh’s coffin were Matt Bailey and Matt Judd, who overcame Paul Manning and Mike Rogers. The defeat may have scuppered Chelmarsh’s chances of wrestling back the title that they surrendered to Maddocks (now BallPoint) last season.

While Chelmarsh B were crashing to their first league defeat of the season, BallPoint were busy extending the gap between the two teams to nine points thanks to a 4-1 win against bottom team Chelmarsh A.

Paul Harper was again on fire, knocking in breaks of 60 and 56, and leaving his opponent, Pete Skidmore, an admiring spectator.

There were also comfortable wins for James Brennan, Laki Badhan and Steve Powell. But the surprise of the night was Richard Lewis’s black-ball win against Ken Booty that ensured Chelmarsh at least left with a consolation.

St John’s A moved into second place in the standings – seven points behind the leaders – following a 5-0 whitewash of Alveley B.

Josh Summers, Simon Manning and new signing Ken Goodhall had little trouble dispatching their opponents.

Manning knocked in breaks of 46 and 30 and didn’t allow his opponent, Tom Weaver, a single red.

For the final two frames, St John’s were a little more fortunate, winning both of them on the final black.

Ash Ward just managed to pip Dave Jones and the same could be said of Martin Lippitt’s win when playing against Martin Coffey Jnr.

St John’s B also pocketed a victory on a successful night for the club. They beat Broseley A, the Second Division leaders, 3-2, which means that they are now only four points short of reaching the top themselves and eight points ahead of third-placed Alveley B.

On song for St John’s were Jason Brown, Kevin Smith and Pete Williams. Broseley’s Neil Caswell and Matt Smout ensured that the result remained respectable, and although the team’s lead at the top has been cut, they also have a game in hand.

The final game of the evening resulted in another sound thrashing for Alveley C, this time at the cues of Woodfield. For Woodfield’s Neil Drewett, Chris Jones, who rolled in a modest 30-break, Richard Castle and Jason Morris it was a walk in the park. Only Roger Lees was challenged but in the end he took the final pink and black to beat Chris Jepson.

Match Results

Alveley C 0, Woodfield 5: R. Burton 36, N. Drewett 75; S. Coldecott 10, C. Jones 89; N. Jones 19, R. Castles 51; B. Arnold 12, J. Morris 112; C. Jepson 58, R. Lees 75. Broseley A 2, St. John’s B 3; N. Caswell 44, M. Crawley 20; G. Watson 32, J. Brown 77; A. Garbett 21, K. Smith 70; M. Smout 48, M. Jones 31; C. Barden 60, P. Williams 72. Chelmarsh A 1, BallPoint 4: P. Skidmore 4, P. Harper 115; W. Fensome 17, J. Brennan 73; J. Price 19, L. Badhan 62; R. Lewis 63, K. Booty 56; R. Price 22, S. Powell 80. Shifnal B 5, Chelmarsh B 0: J. Fellows 56, S. Thomas 27; C. Walker 72, G. Smith 52; I. Postans 58, C. Lewis 41; M. Bailey 59, P. Manning 29; M. Judd 66, M. Rogers 27. St. John’s A 5, Alveley B 0: J. Summers 60, J. Beddoes 5; S. Manning 85, T. Weaver 0; K. Goodhall 63, A. Ziemkiewicz 15; A. Ward 59, D. Jones 51; M. Lippitt 42, M. Coffey Jnr 36.