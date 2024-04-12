Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

After getting Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson back in the squad, will Gary O'Neil be boosted by any more returning players?

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 50% chance

While several players were out injured, Ait-Nouri stepped up and carried Wolves through some games.

In a big blow, he came off shortly after half-time against West Ham last weekend with a sore calf and has since had scans this week.

But he is expected to at least be involved in the squad.

O'Neil said: "Rayan will travel with the group.

"He's had a different week with the others with the slight issue that he has, but it's a minor issue.

"Nothing too significant in there and he'll travel with the group. We'll name the team in the morning, which gives him another day to see how he's feeling. I envisage him being part of the matchday squad tomorrow."

O'Neil added: "He's had a couple of scans this week just to make sure anything we're doing with him isn't making it worse and to make sure he's heading in the right direction.

"It's fairly normal if someone has something minor and you're considering to get them to work with that, to make sure there's no real risk of it getting any worse.

"They were normal checks for Rayan. It's the same calf he felt against West Ham.

"The scan was really good, no real muscle damage, just some swelling that needed to be managed.

"He's in a good spot and in a good mood. He's back with the group, so lets see when we come to tomorrow."

Hwang Hee-chan - 50% chance

The attacker has been back in training following a hamstring injury.

In a big boost to his squad, O'Neil confirmed the South Korean will travel with the team tomorrow, but it remains to be seen if he plays at the City Ground.

O'Neil said: "Hee-chan is in the matchday squad, which is fantastic news for us."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance

Bellegarde has also been back in training after a knee injury but is unlikely to be involved tomorrow.

O'Neil said: "It comes probably too early for Bellegarde.

"We'll check him in the morning, but I wouldn't think he'll play much of a part."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

The winger is still sidelined with a hamstring injury and will not be available tomorrow.