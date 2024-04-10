Liam Keen analysis: Still reasons to be cheerful for Wolves

Mounting VAR injustices also snatched away a point against West Ham, as Wolves’ European hopes took a major blow.

But on the field, there are reasons to be positive.

Doyle desire

An unexpected risk saw Gary O’Neil play Tommy Doyle on the left wing – and the central midfielder impressed in the first half.

But he did not impress by being an attacking force, instead, he combined really well with left-wing-back Matt Doherty and offered Wolves some stability and control over the contest.

When Wolves were in possession, the pair often swapped places, meaning Doyle dropped deeper and came further inside to take the ball, while Doherty overlapped him and made intelligent runs.