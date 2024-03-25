Wolves favourite to return to city for fan event

The 35-year-old, who played for Wolves between 2013 and 2016 and was part of the League One winning side, is coming to the Cleveland Arms pub on April 25 for 'An evening with Kevin McDonald'.

The midfielder will discuss his time at Wolves, where he became a fan favourite, and his career that also included spells at Sheffield United and Fulham, alongside a stint playing for the Scottish national side.

McDonald also had some health complications off the field and needed a kidney transplant, which he has previously spoken openly about.

Standard tickets for the event cost £15, while VIP tickets cost £30 and include a photo and reserved seating.

The event on April 25 at the venue on Stowheath Lane, starts at 8pm, with VIP doors opening at 6pm and standard at 7pm.

Tickets can be bought by visiting www.clevelandarms.com or calling 01902 451021.