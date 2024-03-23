Steve Bull: Wolves have to accept the situation and finish strong
I wish Pedro Neto all the best in his recovery from injury and his focus will now be turning to getting ready for the start of next season.
It’s a massive blow for Wolves, but he doesn’t need to rush back because we are safe from relegation.
The supporters have to accept what has happened at the club with the injuries and who we have left, and drive them on to a good end to the season.
We don’t want to let it fizzle away, we have to get on with it and the players still have a lot to prove for next season.