Wolves Women 2 Albion Women 0 - Report

In front of 2,725 fans, both sides started strongly in a fierce derby under the lights at Molineux.

Albion almost created a good chance when Olivia Rabjohn found space at the back post, but the cross to her from Ashlee Brown was too strong.

Beth Merrick then flashed a shot wide as Wolves searched for an opener.

Wolves eventually found that opening goal just before half-time, and it came courtesy of some Tammi George inspiration. The star midfielder burst through the middle of the park and set up Amber Hughes to her right, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The hosts looked for a second before the break, but took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

As the second half got under way, Delphi Cole came close to equaliser for the Baggies, but Bec Thomas made a strong save to deny her.

Cole then took aim again, but fired wide from distance.

The Albion forward was causing Wolves some problems and a neat turn saw her dart into the box, but a poor finish let Wolves off the hook.

Wolves created a big chance when Merrick Will raced down the right and put in a low cross that evaded Hughes and George, but found Merrick at the back post, who was tackled at the last second just as she was about to shoot from close range.

Wolves eventually found their second when George had a shot blocked from close range, but after a scramble in the box, was able to find the back of the net.

After failing to convert some late chances, Wolves settled for a comfortable 2-0 in, making it a hat-trick of victories over Albion this season.