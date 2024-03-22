Who can Wolves sell to fund a summer spending spree?

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has already spoken publicly about needing to bring cash in to make significant additions in the next transfer window, as Wolves plough ahead with their transfer strategy.

The club are open to letting a first team star go for big money if it means they can reinvest in the squad, but some other options elsewhere could also offer the opportunity of bringing much-needed money in.

Goncalo Guedes

Signed for £27.5million in the summer of 2022, Guedes’ arrival was a disaster.

After just half a season at the club he enjoyed two loan spells at Benfica, which were also disturbed by injury, and is now in Spain with Villarreal, where he is playing regularly again and has scored two goals.

With plenty of time left on his contract, the 27-year-old could be one of Wolves’ best option at generating a significant transfer fee in the summer.

But to do that, they will need the Portuguese attacker to start turning heads with more eye-catching performances.