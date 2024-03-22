Gary O'Neil praises Wolves' unsung heroes

Despite the disappointment at losing an FA Cup quarter-final, Wolves have still come far from a team tipped for relegation last summer.

They remain in a race for European football and O'Neil has praised the fans, players and staff for their part in getting to this point, as the head coach targets a successful final 10 games of the campaign.

"Everybody involved should be really proud, even the supporters and their part in it," O'Neil said.

"There was a spell at the start of the season where it didn't start too well and they were obviously concerned about the direction the club was going. It would have been very easy for them at that moment to give up on things, and they didn't.