FA Cup: Wolves 2 Coventry 3 - Report

With injuries decimating their squad, Wolves showed they were missing several key players with a lacklustre display.

Some poor Coventry finishing meant the game stayed level until Ellis Simms made up for an earlier miss by bundling the ball home at the far post.

Wolves huffed and puffed before finally capitalising on a defensive mistake when Rayan Ait-Nouri lashed home an 83rd minute equaliser.

The game seemed destined for extra-time until Ait-Nouri went on an impressive attacking run and set up substitute Hugo Bueno for a strike that Wolves thought was taking them to Wembley.

But Simms headed home in the 97th minute to level, before he set up Haji Wright for a 100th minute strike that sent Wolves crashing out of the competition.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes from the side that beat Fulham, as he switched back to a 5-2-3 formation.

Toti Gomes and Tommy Doyle came in for the injured Pedro Neto and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who did not make the squad.

Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan and Craig Dawson also missed out due to injury, as Wolves named a youthful bench.

Fletcher Holman was named among the substitutes for the first time. The 19-year-old striker, who joined Wolves in January from non-league Eastbourne, has been playing with the under-21s.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo (left) and Coventry City's Ben Sheaf

In an intense Molineux atmosphere, a nervous Wolves side had some good moments, but found themselves under pressure from a Coventry side up for a fight.

Wright curled a shot wide as the visitors looked for the opening goal, while most of Wolves’ threat was coming down the left side through Ait-Nouri.

Wolves’ biggest chance came after 28 minutes when Nelson Semedo did brilliantly to win the ball on the byline and race into the box. His pass was taken away from Nathan Fraser, before Ait-Nouri had a shot blocked and Mario Lemina flashed wide.

Moments later, Pablo Sarabia found space and fed Semedo, who had his low shot saved by Bradley Collins.

After 35 minutes, Coventry should have taken the lead. Kasey Palmer forced Jose Sa into a save at full stretch before a low cross came in and found Simms with a sitter from less than five yards, but he shot straight at Sa.

The visitors had another golden chance on the counter-attack when Simms found Milan van Ewijk, but his low shot was saved by Sa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri (left)

The sides then entered the break drawing 0-0.

Once the second half got under way, Ait-Nouri went on an excellent attacking run, but shot well wide.

Wright then fired just over from distance for the Sky Blues.

After 53 minutes, the visitors took the lead. A free-kick was headed back across goal and Simms bundled it home at the far post. An incredibly long VAR check then took place, but the goal was not overturned.

In reaction, Wolves brought on Matt Doherty and 18-year-old striker Leon Chiwome, for his senior debut.

The visitors then had another chance when Van Ewijk fired over from close range.

Wright should have made it 2-0 when he had a shot saved by Sa, before the goalkeeper rolled the ball out to Doherty, who was instantly tackled. Palmer had the goal at his mercy but shot wide.

As Wolves began to push for a way back into the game, Joao Gomes saw a fierce shot saved onto the post.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia (left) and Coventry City's Ben Sheaf

Ait-Nouri then hit the post after a free-kick was headed towards the back post by Doherty, but the full-back could only hit the woodwork with his header.

As Wolves opened up, it also gave Coventry chances. Simms saw a powerful effort lashed straight at Sa from distance. Minutes later, Callum O’Hare also tested the goalkeeper’s gloves.

Coventry were pushing for a second and almost found it when Liam Kitching took aim, but Sa once again saved.

Wolves finally found their equaliser in the 83rd minute when Ait-Nouri capitalised on a Joel Latibeaudiere mistake to smash home inside the box.

Molineux erupted and just five minutes later, Wolves found a second. Ait-Nouri attacked at speed and released Bueno inside the box, who found the bottom corner to send the home fans wild.

With nine minutes of added time, Wolves were defending deep and inviting a lot of pressure, which finally gave way in the 97th minute when Simms got in front of H.Bueno to head home from close range.

Disaster then struck in the 100th minute. Simms found Wright who curled home from inside the box to send Coventry to Wembley and knocking Wolves out of the FA Cup.

Key Moments

GOAL 53 Simms puts Coventry ahead at the back post

GOAL 83 Ait-Nouri capitalises on a defensive error to drag Wolves level

GOAL 88 Bueno puts Wolves ahead with a dramatic late strike

GOAL 97 Simms heads gome to drag the visitors level

GOAL 100 Wright wins it for Coventry with the last kick of the game

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, S.Bueno, Toti (Doherty, 60), Ait-Nouri, Doyle (H.Bueno, 73), Gomes, M.Lemina, Sarabia, Fraser (Chiwome, 60).

Subs not used: Bentley, Traore, Barnett, N.Lemina, Chirewa, Holman.

Coventry: Collins, van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere (Tavares, 93), Kitching, Bidwell, Eccles (Torp, 93), Sheaf, Palmer (O’Hare, 69), Simms, Wright.

Subs not used: Wilson, Binks, Dasilva, Kelly, Godden, Andrews.