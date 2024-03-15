FA Cup: Wolves v Coventry - Wembley lure but Wolves keep focus on the present

The club’s journey to the semi-final of the FA Cup in 2019 offers fond memories for supporters – but the trip to Wembley itself was a heartbreaking moment as Wolves threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in extra-time to Watford.

This season, Wolves have overcome Brentford, Albion and Brighton to put themselves on the brink of a Wembley return, and Championship side Coventry now stand in their way.

Wolves will seldom have a better opportunity than this – despite their injuries to attacking personnel – of getting back to the national stadium.

But to do that they must take the game by the scruff of the neck against a team that will be determined to make it difficult for them.

Wolves have thrived against teams that have opened up, but when they onus is on them to break a side down, they have found it more challenging.

The task in front of them now is to finally put a team to the sword with one of the biggest prizes on offer.

And Wolves will have to do that without some important talents, meaning others will have to step up.

Rayan Ait-Nouri may play further forward, while Mario Lemina could also play out of position like he did in the win over Fulham last week.

Whatever the team selection, Wolves must find an answer and the supporters will have a big part to play tomorrow.

Spare a thought, also, for Tommy Doyle.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City and scored a last minute winner against Blackburn to take his side into the FA Cup semi-finals.

But as the Blades were drawn against his parent side, Doyle was unable to play at Wembley.

Now on loan at Wolves, the 22-year-old is desperate to get through again – and avoid a draw with City.

“We have to keep going ,there’s another big game at the weekend,” Doyle said.

“I’m always ready. We’re not a group that feels sorry for ourselves and the gaffer doesn’t allow us to be like that so we have to keep pushing and striving to be better.

“We got out to win. It doesn’t matter who scores. The aim is to get to Wembley again.

“It would be nice to do it for a second year running and hopefully I’ll be able to play if that happens this time, providing we don’t get drawn against Manchester City!

“Of course we have to beat Coventry first. We can talk about that if we win. We played West Brom in the FA Cup which was another derby and there was a massive emphasis on us. We know what the pressures are all about. We will be the favourites and we will have to perform.

“It was tough missing out on playing at Wembley last season but that’s football. We’ve got another chance to get there and that’s the only thing on my mind now. I’m enjoying it here.”