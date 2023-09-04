Daniel Podence to sign new Wolves deal before re-joining Olympiacos on loan

Daniel Podence (Getty)

The winger has been free to leave all summer with just one year left on his contract, with both Julen Lopetegui and successor Gary O’Neil omitting him from first team training.

Reports suggested that clubs from Qatar and Saudi Arabia were interested in the forward and although Wolves are desperate to move him on, there was little rush with other leagues’ transfer windows still open.

Now, Podence looks set to re-join Olympiacos on loan for the season. There will be no option to buy him permanently, but Podence will extend his deal at Wolves until 2025, to protect his value and help the club make a future sale.

The 27-year-old joined Wolves in January 2020 for £17million from Olympiacos.

Speaking about Podence’s situation on Sunday, O’Neil said: “I never close the doors on anybody, the situation is moving. 95 per cent of the window has closed but there are still things that can happen, I won’t write anybody off, still part of what we do and we’ll see how the next few weeks progress.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have appointed Ian Burchnall to O’Neil’s coaching staff as first team coach.

The 40-year-old joins from Anderlecht, where he has been assistant coach since March.

Burchnall has experience across Europe and at several different levels, after taking his first role with a first team when he joined Norwegian club Sarpsborg in 2012.

He has also worked in Sweden before taking the Notts County manager job, where he had successive play-off finishes.

Burchnall then joined League One side Forest Green Rovers last summer in a brief stint, before eventually moving to Belgium.

The Leicester-born coach will now join up with O’Neil’s coaching staff alongside assistant head coach Tim Jenkins, first-team coach Shaun Derry and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler.

Wolves’ move for Burchnall came after they missed out on West Ham’s Mark Robson.