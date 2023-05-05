Toti Gomes: We'll give everything for the Wolves fans

Toti Gomes (Getty)

Following the 6-0 battering at the hands of Brighton, Wolves have the tough task of bouncing back against a Villa side chasing European qualification.

In what is sure to be a hostile Molineux atmosphere, Gomes says the players will fight until the very end to give the supporters local bragging rights.

“Villa have been playing well, but we know this is a derby and we are playing at home,” Gomes said.

“It’s a big game for us and it’s a big game for them as well, so we will go with everything that we know we are capable to do.

“With the support of the fans, especially the fans here at home, I know we can do good things in the match.

“It means a lot for us and for the fans especially. What we can give to them is going from the first minute until the end and give everything for the team.

“We know it’s a big game and this is the kind of game you want to win and want to play, so it will be good.”

As well as harnessing the atmosphere from a West Midlands derby, Wolves also need to show a reaction following that poor loss to the Seagulls.

Gomes said: “The manager is honest with us. He knows what we are capable at doing, he knows every single player and he was more disappointed because he knows that we can do better on the pitch.

“But he is honest with us and we came into training ready to focus on the next match to make sure we have a good game on Saturday where we will have to go with everything.”

Wolves may be in a strong position to survive relegation this season, but they are not yet mathematically safe.

Julen Lopetegui is still calling for his side to remain focused until their safety is confirmed, and Gomes has echoed his manager’s thoughts.

He added: “We know the position we are in the table, but we cannot just look at that. We need to focus game by game because every single opponent is different and every single game is tough.