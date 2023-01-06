Wolves’ dressing room inquest into Aston Villa equaliser

Aston Villa's Danny Ings scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Ashton Gate, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday January 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Wolves were ahead and looked to be comfortable when a simple ball over the defence allowed Danny Ings through to level for Villa in the second half of Wednesday’s West Midlands derby.

A similar ball in added time almost cost Wolves dearly but Leon Bailey missed an open goal to hand the visitors a share of the points.

And Nathan Collins said skipper Ruben Neves carried out a dressing room debrief into the defensive error which cost Wolves the equaliser.

“Straight away, as soon as we got in, Ruben had the goal up on his phone and we all looked at what we could do better,” said Collins. “It was frustrating because we know we can stop that. It could have been three points. But at the end of the day we didn’t lose the game and we took a point away from home against a team that’s been performing well recently.

“It’s a long road, but the performances are getting better.”

Collins also revealed Wolves benefited from boss Julen Lopetegui’s insistence on pressing higher up the pitch aggressively as they got on top of Villa early in the encounter. “”That’s the tactics and he’s helped us,” said the Ireland defender.

“In the mid-season we were working on it and always pressing and never giving up. We press as a team and I think it’s showing.