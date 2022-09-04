Ruben Neves focused on Wolves task after summer move fell through

Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves (Getty)

The star midfielder spoke to the press after the loss to Liverpool on the final day of last season and hinted at his departure, when he said: "Our career is really short and we need to take the opportunities we have. All of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a small space of time."

However, a summer move did not materialise and the 25-year-old has stayed at the club.

Now, speaking to the Express & Star, Neves has admitted that his comments in May came as he believed a move was almost done, but that he is now focusing on helping Wolves this season.

"It's football, you never know what will happen in football," Neves said.

"At that time almost everything was ready for me to go, but this is football and you can see I am completely focused on being here.

"What I am doing and what the team is doing since the start of the season means that I am 100 per cent focused on here. I want to keep going and have another great season here.

"I am really happy here, like I always say.

"After the last game last season, I said that we have a short career to follow our dreams, but everyone knows I'm really happy here as well.

"There's no secrets with that. I had a chance to go, I didn't go and I stayed, and I will give 200 per cent for this club because they have given me a lot.

"They've given me the best things I've had in football for now and I want to give everything for them. I will give my best to help the club."

Neves has two years left on his current Wolves contract and the club have been in talks to extend his deal.

Wolves and Bruno Lage hope to convince Neves to commit his long-term future to the club – which will at least guarantee Wolves get the maximum fee if he does depart in the coming transfer windows.

However, when asked whether a new deal was close, Neves said: "There's nothing about that at the moment, I'm thinking about playing and to keep playing the way I am right now.