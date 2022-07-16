Steve Bull: Spain camp crucial for Wolves' Premier League season

Wolves on their pre-season training camp (Getty)

They’re not over there for a holiday. I know most players don’t do that, but it’s important they all know that they’re over there to do a job.

If the forwards can get some goals under their belt in the friendlies, that will only help with confidence, and it will show all the supporters that they’re fit and ready to start the season.

It’s certainly hot over in Spain right now! They’re facing temperatures of around 32 or 33 degrees, but they need to be put through their paces to make sure they are ready for the first game of the season – you need to be at 100 per cent.

Wolves have been good at that in the past and out-fought teams, or been fitter, in the last third of the 90 minutes and that is all down to the coaching staff.

It doesn’t matter if it’s 40 degrees or four degrees, they have to put the work in to be at their peak.

Meanwhile, it’s about time that we’ve seen a signing come in!

I was getting worried that the last few weeks of my column in the Express & Star was all about ‘when will we sign’ or ‘who will we sign’ – but we finally have someone in the door.

Nathan Collins is young, quick, a good header of the ball and very talented. I think he’s a good asset for the club.

He’ll be worrying the other centre-backs and no-one will know who is starting, but that competition is healthy.

Wolves needed a right-sided defender and he fits in perfectly.

I think it’s a good addition to the side but we still need some more.

We need another midfielder and a centre forward as well.

If Fabio Silva does leave we need someone to put pressure on Raul Jimenez and make him fight for his place.