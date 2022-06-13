Wolves heading to Spain as part of pre-season schedule

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Bruno Lage's men will head to Alicante next month and are planning two friendlies over there, which will be announced in due course.

Wolves had originally wanted to go to the States but saw the Ohio Cup – a four-team tournament they were due to play in – cancelled at late notice.

That forced them to reluctantly pull the plug on a trip across the pond, with Germany and Austria both then scouted out as potential destinations.

They have now settled on Spanish coastal city Alicante as they aim to be in tip-top shape for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Also as part of pre-season, Wolves are due to play their final friendly of the summer away from Molineux.

Having traditionally held their last warm-up fixture at home, they cannot do so this year as it clashes with the Commonwealth Games.