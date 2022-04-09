Johnny Phillips: Wolves Women deserve their moment in the spotlight

Wolves Women take on Albion Women (Getty/Wolves)

Wolves need just one point from their final four fixtures to secure top spot in the third tier of the women’s game. The players all have careers outside football, training part-time on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Friday designated as a gym day. Captain Anna Price has been here since the age of eight. She made her debut 20 years ago when club was in the second tier, with some England players making up a strong side. Since then, Wolves Women has been yo-yoing between the third and fourth tiers. Now, with the backing of owners Fosun, Price believes there is an opportunity for Wolves Women to rise to the professional ranks at the top of the game.

“Fosun started to involve us quite quickly,” she explains. “Around three seasons ago they abolished the pay-to-play situation where we’d always have to find £300 each through sponsors to start every season. They provide all the kit now and we are more in line with the men’s, under 23s and academy teams with the facilities we have access to. It’s not just the women’s first team, but the younger girls’ age groups operate out of Compton Park now which is fantastic. The match analysis, use of the indoor dome and the provision of a physiotherapist at the gym has helped a lot. Being there with the other age groups and the men’s first team, you feel very included, all as one really, it’s brilliant.”

Wolves Women must be successful with an application made in advance, in order to play in the next league up – the Championship - where they must meet the criteria required to operate as a tier two club. Their current home is AFC Wulfrunians’ CKW Stadium. Over 700 fans came through the turnstiles for the local derby against West Bromwich Albion this season, with average gates around 500.

On Wednesday at Molineux, fans will either get the chance to join the promotion party if Wolves Women earn the point needed against Sheffield tomorrow, or they will be required to cheer the team over the line if promotion is still not secured.

“We want to show the fans what we are about,” Price continues. “We love the club and we play with our heart on our sleeve. It’s going to be incredible, we’re all absolutely buzzing for it. I watch the men’s team from my seat in the Steve Bull Stand and to think that will be us out there next Wednesday night is amazing.”

Dan McNamara’s side were runaway leaders of National League Division 1 Midlands for the previous two seasons, only for both campaigns to be voided due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wolves Women were moved up to the Premier Division on appeal and now McNamara, an aircraft technician at RAF Cosford, is seeking a second promotion.

“Since the moment he came in three and a half years ago he has taken the club to the next level in terms of standards, professionalism and quality,” Price adds. “He puts everything into it, I’ve never known someone so dedicated to something that isn’t a full-time job. We’ve got so much to be thankful to him for, he’s had a massive impact.”

The standard of the top divisions of the women’s game in England has increased significantly in recent years, with the Super League now fully professional and other clubs in the Championship also full-time.

“We’ve got younger girls who are aspiring to play football full-time and they want to do it with Wolves,” Price reveals. “If we keep progressing as we have been, and keep getting the support from the club, it’s a realistic target. I have to pinch myself to think how far the game has come. I remember when there were around 10 people watching us and then the other night you saw a women’s game with 90,000 in attendance [at the Nou Camp in Barcelona]. I know we are not there yet, but to get up to 700 is a fantastic development from those days of just a few people watching us. I think getting the women’s game on television regularly has made a big impact in the last couple of years.”

Price makes an important point. It is the improved visibility of the women’s game, shown on both BBC and Sky Sports this season, that is helping youngsters get into the habit of watching it.

“It’s all about the younger generation, there’s so many young girls and boys that come and watch us,” Price continues. “Young children don’t see the difference between men’s and women’s football, obviously it is different in terms of strength and power, but they know who is successful in our top league and who the big players are. When I was a kid I didn’t know the top players, even though I played the game, because you didn’t see the women’s players regularly, there wasn’t anyone to look up to.”