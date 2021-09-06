Wolves' Romain Saiss trapped in Guinea – as Villa's Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez face deportation from Brazil

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is set to be evacuated from Guinea with his Morocco team-mates after an apparent coup – with Villa pair Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez set to be deported from Brazil for allegedly breaking Covid immigration rules.

Romain Saiss
Romain Saiss

Saiss was due to play against Guinea in a World Cup qualifier while Martinez had already started in goal for Argentina in their clash with Brazil when police stormed the pitch to detain him along with Villa team-mate Buendia and Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Morocco were due to play Guinea in a World Cup qualifier tomorrow but an attempted coup took place in the capital Conakry today.

Soldiers appeared on national TV claiming to have dissolved the government – while Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic told L'Equipe in France that his players were worried and could hear gunfire.

Pictures emerged online showing the Morocco squad waiting in a hotel as officials worked on getting them out of the country. Saiss could be seen sitting on a sofa alongside team-mates.

Meanwhile in Brazil, officials have confirmed the game with Argentina is suspended. It is currently unclear if the game will be abandoned.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News