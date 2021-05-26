Nuno’s gone and Wolves are left with problems to solve

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo waves to the fans after his final game

On the field there were notable improvements in certain individuals, while the difficulties in both boxes reared their heads again.

But for many the football was secondary as fans returned and gave Nuno a fitting send off after a hugely successful four seasons in charge.

Ruthlessness in both boxes

Manchester United's Anthony Elanga scores their side's first goal of the game

Captain Conor Coady said after the 2-1 loss to Manchester United that the game summed up Wolves’ season – and he could not be more right.

Defensively they handed the visitors two easy goals, while offensively they struggled for a clinical streak.

The issues with set-pieces have been well documented this season and although it was not a direct set-piece that resulted in the first goal, again it was the inability to win balls in the air.

Dan James’ cross was a dangerous one but had Rayan Ait-Nouri not been sleeping at the back post, he could have positioned himself better and got to the ball ahead of Anthony Elanga.

This squad lacks ruthless defenders that take responsibility for aerial duels in their own box and it is an area to improve for next season.

Similarly, individual errors have been a constant menace this season and after Wolves had dragged themselves level, Romain Saiss’ rush of blood resulted in a United penalty on the stroke of half-time.

His thoughtless lunge killed off the team’s momentum following the equaliser and handed the game back to United.

Those moments have been the story of the season for Wolves who, for large parts of the campaign, have looked extremely uncomfortable defensively – in part due to the unfortunate injury list.

Individual improvements

Dejected players of Wolverhampton Wanderers react at full time. (AMA)

Of course, it has not all been negative for Wolves, who have seen certain individuals shine, while others have improved over the season.

Pedro Neto – before his injury – was having a superb season, while Adama Traore has carried the attack in recent weeks.

It is important to note, too, the improvement in Fabio Silva who has developed extremely well in the last few months and put in an energetic display against United. The stand-out player from this game, however, was Nelson Semedo.

Not only did he get his first Wolves goal, but he was a menace at right-wing-back and occupied the areas that made the team so dangerous going forward last season with Matt Doherty in that position.

Semedo has had some difficult moments since joining from Barcelona, and has looked shaky defensively at times, but his steady improvement over the season means he will be an important asset for 2021/22. Keep him in the side and integrate him further and he will succeed.

What does the future hold?

Wolverhampton Wanderers players appear dejected

After the emotion-filled Sunday afternoon that saw Nuno depart and Wolves fans return to Molineux, the future is now uncertain.

Supporters made their voices heard before, during and after the United clash and showed their appreciation for a manager that lifted them from mid-table in the Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Such is the world of football, after that tearful goodbye, the club must now move on and look to the future.

So far owners Fosun have got one out of three managers right and they must make it two out of four this summer.

The squad needs expanding on and with some added quality but perhaps more importantly it needs a proven manager with a philosophy and identity.

Get it wrong and the club could be facing an even more difficult campaign. Get it right, however, and there is potential to become the next Leicester City and begin to bang on the door of the supposed ‘big six’.