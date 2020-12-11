Wolves v Aston Villa: The combined XI

Who makes the combined XI? (Photos: AMA/PA)

Both teams head into the game sitting comfortably in mid-table, having been somewhat inconsistent since the campaign kicked off. But who makes the cut for this combined XI, and who has to be happy with a spot on the bench?

Luke guides us through his choices here...

The details

Here are the details of the formation and how I've put together the squad. It's no slight against any formation either side have utilised, but I've gone for a 4-3-3 simply to try and get the players I've chosen into the XI.

I am including any players that happen to be injured, so just because a player like Ross Barkley won't play in the game, he could be included in this XI *spoiler alert* - he is.

Also, the XI is being picked by performances and form this season.

So with no further ado, here's my combined XI between the sides, feel free to disagree!

Goalkeeper

Rui Patricio

Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

I got in hot water in a previous article I put together when I left Patricio on the bench, but for this XI he makes the cut - but it was no easy choice.

Emiliano Martinez has provided a solid foundation for Villa at the back, but Patricio edges it for this XI.

Both goalkeepers have made a similar number of total saves this season, and each have the same number of clean sheets so far (four). They've both got a penalty save to their name too this season, so it's a really tight call.

Patricio does have the extra experience and international reputation on his side though, that's what's got him starting between the sticks here.

Defence

Matty Cash

Aston Villa's Matty Cash

This position was another tricky one. Both clubs bolstered on the right side of defence this summer, with Wolves opting for Nelson Semedo, and Villa going for Matty Cash.

Semedo came to the Black Country with a big name, and big shoes to fill with Matt Doherty heading to Spurs, and whilst he's shown good signs, Matty Cash has really stood out since making the step up.

Ultimately, Cash earns his spot courtesy of keeping more clean sheets, providing more assists and being more solid defensively than his Wolves counterpart.

He's made more interceptions, more tackles, more clearances and won plenty more aerial duels - that's why he makes the cut.

Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

For many football fans, you'd figure that Tyrone Mings would probably make the cut from a Villa perspective in this XI, but I've opted for his partner Ezri Konsa instead this time.

It's a tight call between the pair, but Konsa has arguably been the more solid of the two so far this season - and has chipped in with the same number of goals as his defensive teammate as well (two).

Both have been ever presents for Villa so far, and game to game it's hard to split them, but for this XI Konsa just nudges his way in as he seems a bit more reliable through the start of this campaign.

Willy Boly

Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

It's four at the back, which meant one major part of the Wolves back line was missing out, and unfortunately it's Conor Coady who has to drop to the bench to make way for Willy Boly here.

I'd have no issue sticking Coady in a three, but with only two central defenders I simply couldn't ignore Boly.

Coady wasn't helped of course by his performance at Anfield heading into this fixture, where he was given a tough time - and whilst solid in a three, I'm still not completely convinced by him in a four.

Boly though has long been one of the best central defenders across the top flight outside of the top four, he's incredibly composed on the ball and rock solid defensively too - a brilliant player.

Jonny Castro Otto

Jonny Castro Otto of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

This was a tough call, but ultimately Jonny Castro Otto (when fit) is the best man for the job here.

Matt Targett has been a great option for Villa this season, having made real improvements since joining the club, and would've certainly made the cut if we were ignoring injured players.

However, we've decided to keep those currently nursing injuries in the running, and via that policy - Jonny makes the XI.

He's a right footer, of course, but his defensive solidity and knack for finding himself in the right place at the right time going forward makes him a right pain to play against. Fingers crossed he comes back from injury without a dip in form.

Midfield

Leander Dendoncker

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

Into midfield, and it's Leander Dendoncker who starts us off.

The Belgian may have taken a while to settle at Wolves, but since he has he's become one of the key players for Nuno, and shone with his ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch.

He does plenty of the dirty work at the back, and busts a gut to make a nuisance of himself in the opposition penalty area too.

Wolves and Villa fans alike will need no reminding of his impact in this fixture previously either, he netted the only goal of the game at Villa Park in June.

Ross Barkley

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley celebrates

As loan signings go, Ross Barkley looks like a great piece of business by Villa.

He's not going to be fit enough to feature this weekend, but his ability on the ball has provided another dimension for Dean Smith's side, drawing plenty of attention away from Jack Grealish going forward.

He's been one of Villa's best performers since signing up at B6, and Wolves will be thankful he won't be able to make an impact against them at Molineux.

If he was fit for the clash, you'd imagine Wolves would have to keep a stern eye on him.

Jack Grealish

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

The final man in our midfield three is Villa skipper Jack Grealish - although it's not a position he's too accustomed to playing this season so far.

He often starts on the left side of a front three under Dean Smith, but for the sake of this XI, I've stuck him in his personally preferred central role.

Grealish has arguably been the form player across the top flight so far this campaign, and has already netted five goals and five assists so far, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

He's the focal point for this Aston Villa side, Wolves will need to focus on stopping him this weekend.

Forwards

Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Speaking of form players, Wolves' stand-out performer this season has been Pedro Neto.

At just 20 years of age, Neto has quickly become one of Wolves' chief threats having been tasked with filling the boots of the departed Diogo Jota.

So far, he's scored three goals and notched two assists this season, and is a real problem for opposing defenders to deal with. He hardly ever gives the ball away either, with a pass completion percentage upwards of 90 per cent.

He puts in a shift tracking back too, he's a bright talent and one which could shine this weekend.

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

On the other wing, Ollie Watkins has been given the nod ahead of Daniel Podence, but it was far from an easy decision.

Watkins has primarily played in a central striker's role this season at Villa Park, but is also accomplished coming in from wide areas too, which is why I've opted to bring him into the fold here.

Six goals in nine appearances speaks for itself, and he'll be hoping to give Nuno's men all kinds of problems with his pace and direct running, as well as his ability to link play.

If he and Grealish can click against Wolves, it could be a task to keep Villa quiet on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

There was only one man due to fit the central striker role in this XI, and it's none other than Raul Jimenez.

Everyone is wishing the Mexican a swift recovery from his horrific injury at Arsenal, because there's no doubt he's not only a fantastic footballer, but a great person too.

He'll be massively missed by Nuno's side during his recovery, and it falls to the other forwards to pick up the slack while he remains sidelined.

If he was playing, he'd be the biggest threat for Villa to watch out for at Molineux, but just because he's out of action, it doesn't mean Villa can rest easy.

Subs: