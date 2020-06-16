Matt Jarvis backs Wolves to resume in style at West Ham

Wolves are resuming their push for European football against the relegation-threatened side at the London Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

Jarvis, having made 175 appearances in gold and black before being sold to the Hammers for around £10million in 2012, will be watching closely, too.

On how he sees it going, the old fans’ favourite said: “I think, for Wolves, they’ll be gutted the season had to come to a stop as they were in such a good vein of form.

"They were doing so well in the league and the Europa League.

“When you have momentum it is difficult to stop and get it back, but it was a chance to have a rest, and I am sure the manager will have them exactly where they need to be, to go to West Ham and get a fantastic result against a team really struggling for points.

“The rest will have done Wolves the world of good, particularly as Nuno doesn’t like changing the team too much.

“They’ve played a lot of minutes, so it’s just about making sure they gel and click when they get back into it.”

Jarvis, who used to fly down the flank for Wolves, would like to see Nuno go with a 3-4-3 and play Adama Traore with Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez in attack as well, rather than having Leander Dendoncker as the extra man in midfield.

“Any team coming up against Traore, Jota and Jimenez as a front three will find it very difficult,” added Jarvis.

“Even Traore on his own is such a handful – so quick, strong and direct.

"West Ham are fighting for their lives and need to start winning.

"For them, maybe a draw isn’t enough, so that could play into Wolves’ favour as they like to drop off a little bit, let teams have possession, and then pounce with the players they have up front.”