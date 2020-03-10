Wolves call for Olympiacos postponement after owner's positive coronavirus test

Olympiacos players and staff are currently in hospital for coronavirus assessments after owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he tested positive for Covid-19.

Marinakis, who also owns Championship club Nottingham Forest, released the news on social media ahead of his side's match against Wolves this week which was set to be played in front of an empty stadium.

“The recent virus has ‘visited ‘me and I felt obliged to let the public know," he posted.

"I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions.

"I strongly advice all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

The 52-year-old attended Forest's home game with Millwall last Friday.

Wolves' last-16 Europa League clash with the Athens club was already designated to be played behind closed doors after the Greek government enforced a temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The club explained in a statement that Olympiacos had "sought clarification" whether the last-16 fixture would be affected by the sporting event suspension to run from March 9 to March 22, and were unable to stage the contest as normal.

Paris St Germain announced on Monday that their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund this week will be played behind closed doors.

And Serie A games were delayed or postponed this weekend after 16 million people were placed in lockdown, with Pescara taking to the field for their Serie B game at Benvenuto wearing protective masks.

However UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said it is still "premature" to consider directing all sporting events to be played behind closed doors.

Government ministers have been meeting with sporting bodies in London to discuss possible next steps, but Dowden believes current health advice does not require such precautions yet.