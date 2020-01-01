Wolves skipper Conor Coady: Watford performance not good enough

Gerard Deulofeu's 30th minute strike and Abdoulaye Doucoure's 49th minute effort gave the Hornets a two-goal cushion.

Pedro Neto scored his first Premier League goal in the 60th minute to give Wolves hope.

But they could not find a leveller, despite Watford facing the final 20 minutes with 10-men.

Christian Kabasele's yellow card was upgraded to a red by VAR after he was ruled to have stopped Diogo Jota sprinting through on goal.

And Coady was left disappointed by the performance.

He said: "It was a real tough day.

"To be honest, we were not good enough from start to finish."We did not start the game like we needed too.

"Watford scored which was disappointing from our point of view and then we did not start the second half good enough.

"There is a lot we need to work on and improve but we cannot carry on playing like that because we will be in trouble."

Coady could not put his finger on why Wolves could not bounce back from that 1-0 defeat at league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

But he stressed Wolves will analyse the performance to find out what went wrong as they turn their attention to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

He said: "It seemed like there was a lack of urgency.

"I don't really know (what went wrong).

"We need to look back at it and see what we need to improve.

"It was just one of those days.

"There is always something wrong, always something you have not done right too make it one of those days.

"We need to look at that and make sure we put it right because we do not want days like this.

"We need to look at it to improve as much as possible."

It was Wolves' third game in six days but Coady does not see the hectic schedule as a reason for their showing at Vicarage Lane.

The centre half lasted the full 90 minutes in Friday's 3-2 win over Manchester City, Sundays' 1-0 defeat at Anfield and this Premier League clash.

But he does not see tiredness as an issue.

He said: "We don't feel tired.

"It is not something we feel, we do not feel out of breath.

"We feel like we want to play as many games as possible.

"That was the same today."It does not just become one of those days, there is always something to it to make it one of those days."I think it is important to look at it, to find out where we went wrong because we are better than that."When you have a performance like that and get back on the bus it is not a nice feeling.

"But we have a massive game (against Manchester United in the FA Cup) on Saturday now."We are looking forward to that and we need to put things right as soon as possible."