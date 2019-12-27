Pep Guardiola: Wolves one of the toughest opponents

Wolves beat City on their own patch in October and head to Molineux having fallen further behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Adama Traore’s double blast sank City that day and Guardiola is wary of Wolves’ pace as the champions aim to close the gap on Liverpool.

He said: “They’re always one of the toughest opponents. Nuno (Espirito Santo) is doing an incredible job.

“They are one of the toughest opponents away – and at home as well – because of the quality they have. They are incredibly well organised with pace up front, an incredibly difficult opponent.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, midfielder David Silva is not yet back with the City team after being injured in the Manchester derby.

Star striker Sergio Aguero and defender John Stones are also doubts, with both not ready for a full 90 minutes.

But midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in contention after hobbling off in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Leicester.

And after playing a key role in recent back-to-back wins over Arsenal and the Foxes, De Bruyne is hungry for more.

He said: “We need to go game by game.

“We’ve dropped some points along the way, but I think the reaction of the team has always been really good, the way we play has always been the same and we have played good football. This is the way to go forward.

“This is the way we have played four seasons with Pep Guardiola and this is not going to change.

“We work hard and we dedicate a lot to play well and if this is the way we play, people will enjoy it. We just try to win game by game and at the end of the season we will see what happens.

“If we don’t win it, we don’t win it. But we work and play hard every day and this is the way to go forward.”