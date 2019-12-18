Wolves' medical team going the extra mile to raise £10k for Cure Leukaemia

Head of medical Phil Hayward, first-team sports rehabilitator Danny Fishwick, first-team analyst Mathew Pearson and Wolves fan Dave Taylor have all been running 10 kilometres a day this December.

They were inspired by the Rotherham United backroom staff’s November mission for Prostate Cancer UK.

And they have nearly hit the midway point of their fundraising mission as they embark on their 18th run, just shy of the £5k mark today.

Hayward said: “Of course it is a difficult challenge, but it is nothing compared to the challenge faced by those fighting leukaemia every day.

“It is not difficult to find the motivation.

“It is a charity close to our hearts at Wolves because of Carl Ikeme’s close association to them.

“They helped through his struggles over the last few years and we just think it is a really worthy cause because of all the good work they do in the local area.

“A lot of people in the West Midlands are benefitting from their work.

“They do great work with current sufferers of leukaemia but also with prevention and research to try and understand the causes. We are really pushing ourselves and the big aim is to raise as much money as we can for Cure Leukaemia.”

Hayward joined the club in 2008 and was in the medical department when Ikeme’s cancer was discovered during routine blood tests in the pre-season of 2017.

And Hayward says the goalkeeper, who was forced to retire but is now in remission, will hopefully join one of the runs.

James McLaughlin, chief executive of Cure Leukaemia, is also expected to participate.

Hayward said: “It was very traumatic at the time. It is not what you expect when you do routine blood tests.

“We do them in pre-season and it was through the due diligence of Matt Perry our doctor that flagged it up in the first instance.

“He noticed some abnormalities in the testing, did some further tests that confirmed there could be something untoward with Carl’s results.

“We referred him to a specialist locally who did further tests and quite quickly we realised there was something serious going on.

“Carl describes it best it in his book ‘Why Not Me’.

“He had a real struggle for a year or so, but he has come out of the other side of it and is looking fantastic at the moment.

“Carl knows what we are doing and has given his full support. Hopefully he will be joining us on one of the runs too.”

Hayward, Fishwick and Pearson have managed to complete 17 runs despite a first team December schedule of eight matches and a training trip to Marbella.

And Hayward thanked their families for the support as they prepare to fit in the final 14 runs while preparing for Christmas and the Norwich, Manchester City and Liverpool festive fixtures.

He said: “It will be a challenge to fit it in, let alone the physical challenge it poses.

“A big thanks to our families and the players have been great. too

“They offered to come along with us on one of the runs but if one of them got injured or a stress fracture because they are running around the streets with us, we’d have an issue so that is out of the question!

“But they will be raising money for us through their fine system, donations and through the auction prizes.

“We understand it is December, but if people can give a little bit, then it is all appreciated.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/10kdaydecember