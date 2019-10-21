Wolves skipper Conor Coady: I have to do much better

Coady was at fault for the Saints’ goal when he missed his clearance, allowing Danny Ings to steam in score in the 51st minute.

Raul Jimenez levelled the scores eight minutes later, but Coady said he and his side need to improve.

He said: “It was a tough game, but I felt we let them off the hook a bit with individual errors – mistakes at the back that cost us a little bit.

“I’ve got to deal with it better, it is as simple as that.

“We need to know when to not try and play out from the back.

“I need to improve, it is as simple as that.

“From my point of view, it is just something where I lost concentration of the ball.

“I was trying to look at what was ahead of me to start a counter-attack because I felt it was quite an easy ball to control.

“These things happen and we need to move on with two big games ahead.”

Coady also wants to see better communication when it comes to VAR after Jimenez saw two goals chalked off in the first half by the video officials.

The first was ruled out for a handball by the Wolves forward, with Patrick Cutrone then adjudged offside in the build-up to the second.

It was not clear at Molineux why the goals were disallowed and Coady says it was not clear on the pitch either.

He said: “(Better communication) for everyone really.

“The referee is listening to VAR and he does not want to speak to us. We are trying to ask him and he does not want to speak to us.

“Maybe there needs to be better communication, but they are getting to the right decisions.

“They have done on Saturday and we cannot complain about it. We have to get used to it.

“I do think they have come to the right conclusion when I’ve seen it. It is a foot and I think if we don’t have VAR we win the game 2-1 or 3-1, but it is one of those.

“It is a tough one to get your head around, I think he (Raul) thought it was alright but it is how it is and they have come to the right decision.”