Wolves get 200 tickets for Europa League tie – at £55 each

The clash on October 24 was ordered by Uefa to be played behind closed doors because of previous racist behaviour from Slovan fans.

However, under Uefa rules, up to 15,000 children are allowed to go to the game free of charge, with every 10 children needing to be accompanied by an adult – so the attendance at the 22,500 capacity Tehelne pole could end up being almost 17,000.

The tickets are priced at £55, but Wolves have stressed this was a decision from the Slovakian club and it is out of their hands.

They will be offered to the 48 supporters who travelled to Armenia for the qualifying clash with FC Pyunik – a 6,370-mile round trip – on Monday, then become available to gold and silver away season ticket holders in the two days which follow.

Uefa have previously stated away tickets can be priced at no more than 45 Euros – which is less than £40.

However, with the game technically being behind closed doors, the tickets available to Wolves are not standard away tickets – so the hosts can get away with making them more expensive.

Bratislava fans will only be charged £20 when they visit Molineux next month.

Wolves said in a statement announcing the ticket details for Bratislava: “The decision to play the game behind closed doors came following unacceptable behaviour from the Slovan Bratislava supporters, therefore the 200 Wolves supporters who travel will have a duty to represent the club in the best possible manner.”