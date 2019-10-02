Conor Coady living a jet-set dream at Wolves

Wolves are flying out ahead of their first away clash of the Europa League group stage against Besiktas tomorrow.

Coady has been an ever-present at the heart of defence in Wolves’ seven European matches this season.

And the trip to the 41,093-seater Vodafone Park in Istanbul is a far cry from when he joined Wolves from Huddersfield Town in 2015 as a midfielder.

“You dream of it,” he said, speaking about the European adventure. “I will be honest, no matter what level you are at you always dream to play at the highest level – but to actually get there with this football club is great.

“I’ve been here for quite a few years now, I love playing for the club so to actually get there with this club is fantastic.”

Wolves lost their opening group game 1-0 to Portuguese side Sporting Braga at Molineux, while Besiktas were also beaten – going down 4-2 to Slovan Bratislava in the other group game.

Coady’s side have since though picked up their first three-point haul in the Premier League, and the skipper is keen to use that as a stepping stone to aid their European quest.

He said: “It is something new for quite a lot of us, but we are going there to embrace it and we want to go there and show the way we want to play.

“Hopefully Saturday will stand us in good stead and be a stepping stone to Besiktas.We said in the changing room how important it was to win.

“The manager mentioned about competing to win.

“We knew how important it was moving forward with the games we have ahead of us.

“A win in the Premier League is huge.

“We’ve been waiting for it for a few weeks and we need to use it as a stepping stone to kick on and improve as a football club.”