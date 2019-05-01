Diogo Jota believes Wolves have had a great year regardless of final results

Wolves host Fulham at Molineux on Saturday before travelling to Liverpool on the final day of the campaign.

They could potentially secure seventh place by beating the Cottagers, if Leicester then don’t beat Manchester City on Monday night.

Star man Jota said: “What matters is that we’ve done a great season and nothing will change in the last two games.

“For a team playing its first time in the first division, the results are excellent. At the moment I hope the season goes on! But two games to go, we’ll give our best to finish seventh.”

Wolves won their first away league game since early February when beating Watford 2-1 on Saturday.

Jota said he hadn’t been concerned about their away form.

“We don’t think in that way, honestly I didn’t know that,” he said.

“We just go game by game. Playing at home with our fans is always easier, but they’re always with us home and away.

Advertising

“It’s important to have them in the good and bad moments.

“Since last season when I arrived we have great fans who always support us, home and away. Their part of the stadium is always full and they’re always supporting us, even in the bad moments.

“We play for them, we win for them and we want to give them the best thing we can, which at the moment is seventh place.”

After losing to Watford in the league back in October and then again in last month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, the Portuguese forward was glad to finally overcome the Hornets.

Advertising

But he insisted: “It wasn’t like revenge, it was one more game.

“I think they were really better than us at Molineux, the Cup game was very even and I think this one we were better.

“We competed hard in that game for a spot in the final and it went for them, that day.”

Ruben Neves set up Jota’s winner with a stunning pass, after Jota himself had teed up the opener for his strike partner Raul Jimenez.

“What a pass!” Jota exclaimed of Neves’s assist. “He made a great pass, we know what he can do. Fortunately for us the goalkeeper tried to anticipate, he saw he couldn’t and I was with open net.”

“It was a great result for us.

“Me and Raul know each other very well now at this moment of the season. We know what each other can do in specific moments of the game. We just want to keep on going.”

It’s been a long season but Wolves haven’t suffered a single injury in recent weeks.

“We work with very good professionals, our physical department is very good,” Jota added. “We do the work on the pitch and know they will give us strategies to be at our best in every single game.”