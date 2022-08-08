Chris Marriott demands better after TNS bow out of cup

Ludogorets' Cicinho (left) and The New Saints' Chris Marriott battle for the ball

Following their European exit last month, a penalty shootout did for The New Saints, who re-appointed former boss Craig Harrison last week following the dismissal of Anthony Limbrick.

It was Cymru Premier rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads who edged through to the second round of the Nathaniel MG League Cup after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at Deeside Stadium in Flintshire – with former Saints defender Ryan Harrington netting the winning effort.

TNS, being led by assistant Chris Seargeant with Harrison watching on, fell behind to former goal hero Mike Wilde 10 minutes before the break.

Visiting winger Ryan Brobbel levelled matters 12 minutes from time to force the shootout, which went on and on and eventually win 5-4 on spot-kicks in sudden death after nine penalties each.

“Any defeat, whether it’s in the 90 minutes or a penalty shootout is disappointing,” said experienced captain and full-back Marriott.

“I thought for spells we were playing some decent stuff, maybe a bit passive at times, a bit too slow and in front of them, not penetrating enough.

“But I thought there was patches where we played some good football. Hopefully that’s something to be positive for the coming weeks.”

Marriott said of Wilde’s opener: “He’s scored a few against us now hasn’t he? It was a sloppy goals, went over my head and he was there kicking it in.

“It was an avoidable goal and we’ll look at it this week.”

Declan McManus, Adrian Cieslewicz, Danny Redmond and Jordan Williams netted the penalties for the Saints in a dramatic shootout full of twists and turns.

Brobbel missed the first penalty of the contest before, with TNS 2-1 to the good, defender Ryan Astles was denied.

Marriott himself was then denied before Saints keeper Connor Roberts made a save. Keston Davies of TNS then blazed over before another Nomads miss. Young visiting midfielder Ben Clark was denied by Andy Firth before Harrington made no mistake.