Shrewsbury Town complete signing of defender Isaac Lee

Lee joins from Welsh Premier League side Flint Town United and becomes Salop’s fifth arrival of the January transfer window.

Town fought off strong competition to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, with the centre-back having been linked with several EFL clubs during the mid-season window.

A post by Flint Town United said: "Isaac Lee has completed a permanent move to EFL side Shrewsbury Town FC for an undisclosed fee.

Isaac Lee during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Harrogate Town at Croud Meadow on 17th January 2026

"Since arriving at Flint Town United, Isaac has grown into a fantastic young player through his hard work and dedication.

"We are proud to have supported his development and wish him every success in the next stage of his career."

Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton was seen in conversation with Lee at the Meadow following Town's 1-0 League Two victory over Harrogate Town last Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Appleton confirmed there was significant interest from other clubs and added that Lee fits into his long-term plans at the Meadow.

Flint Town United boss Lee Fowler said: "I’m absolutely delighted for Isaac and his family on his move to Shrewsbury Town FC. This is an opportunity he has worked hard to achieve, and the resilience and the character he showed after moves fell through in the summer says everything about who he is.

"This will hold him in good stead for the future. The two years I’ve worked with Isaac, have been a real privilege. Not just because of his ability, but because of who he is around the club. His personality, energy and positivity are infectious, and he will be hugely missed by everyone at Flint Town.

"Now he gets his moment — the chance to step into the Football League and show what he’s capable of, on a bigger stage. As a club, we’re incredibly proud to have played a significant part in Isaac’s journey and development, both as a footballer and as a person. His talent was clear from the very beginning.

"This move is fully deserved, and I have no doubt this is just the start of something special for him. Once a Flint Town player, always a Flint Town player. We wish Isaac nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

The 22-year-old began his career at Stoke City and has since gained experience in non-league football with AFC Fylde, Ramsbottom United, Radcliffe and Stafford Rangers.