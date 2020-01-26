Giant killers? Shrewsbury Town ready for huge FA Cup clash against Liverpool

The FA Cup fourth round fixture will be the first time the clubs have met since 1996, when Roy Evans’ Liverpool recorded a 4-0 victory at Gay Meadow in the same stage of the competition.

Praying for a better result this time round, Town fans are quietly confident that they can at least hold the Champions of Europe to a draw – if not bag a late winner at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Liverpool may have won the Club World Cup and be unbeaten in the league this year, but fans remain convinced an upset is on the cards.

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town is mobbed by fans after scoring the winner against Bristol City

There has been a healthy debate on social media all week, and as the kick-off nears the optimism increases.

Fan Alex Davies is feeling optimistic and is backing Shrewsbury for the win.

He said: “It will be a shock 2-0 to Shrewsbury. A goal on the stroke of half time and then somewhere between 65th and 70th minute. Then there will be 20 minutes of backs against the wall heroics.”

Lifelong fan Chris Hudson said Town’s record against big clubs in the past speaks for itself.

“In recent years, the Manchester United game aside, we’ve turned up in these David and Goliath ties,” he said.

“From stretching Chelsea to taking West Ham and Wolves to replays, we’ve shown we can give it a good go. I reckon we’ll lose 1 or 2-0, but we’ll come off with our heads held high.”

Lee Miller added: “As long as we have a go I’ll be happy. Try and nick an early goal to get the place rocking. I would rather throw bodies forward and lose 4-0 than play tight and lose 2-0.”

Lenny the Lion getting ready for the game against Liverpool with reds fan and cobbler Ron Moorcroft

More than 9,500 tickets have been sold, with fans still desperately trying to get their hands on a ticket for the sell-out tie.

The away end will be full as Liverpool fans, buoyed by a victory over Wolves at Molineux on Thursday, again make the trip south.

Many Shrews fans are predicting a draw which would mean a dream replay back at Anfield.

Paul Bennet said: “I predict 2-2 with a Cummings first half double being cancelled out in injury time as Milner comes off the bench and converts the penalty.

“We need to have a go, fear will be a factor but shocks happen. Jurgen Klopp will smile on arrival, smile at the final whistle and be gracious.”

Pubs set for bumper afternoon

For those who did not manage to get a ticket, many town centre pubs will be showing the match, which kicks off at 5pm tomorrow.

Shaun Butler, assistant manager at Albert’s Shed which is showing the same, is also predicting a draw.

He said: “The Town have been known to play well over the years when they meet up with the bigger teams so anything is possible. I doubt that Liverpool will field their first team so this may go in our favour.

Planet Doughnut created a Shrewsbury Town doughnut ahead of the cup clash

“For big games we get big crowds here in the Shed and, because of the time of the game, I am sure we will have families as well as those who are huge fans.”

Planet Doughnut is showing its support for the home team by creating special blue and amber treats which will be sold on Saturday and Sunday.

Director Duncan McGregor said: “We were going to make a few doughnuts but the demand has been so much that we are planning to make about 150. People have been coming up to us and asking if they can order a box of 12. We had not been expecting that level of interest.

“When Shrewsbury played at Wembley they were popular but nowhere near as popular as these seem to have been. It takes about six hours to make that number of doughnuts and decorate them so we are going to be busy.”