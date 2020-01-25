Virgil van Dijk exclusive: Liverpool will not disrespect Shrewsbury Town

The centre-half colossus, runner-up to Lionel Messi in last month’s Ballon d’Or awards, knows Jurgen Klopp’s side will face a tough battle at League One Shrews.

Liverpool stopper van Dijk is unlikely to start as Klopp prepares to send a second-string side to Montgomery Waters Meadow, but he explained how the Reds will know they need to be on their game.

“Anyone who is going to be involved will try and give everything for the team,” said van Dijk, pictured inset.

“We will play in our style and philosophy. It’s going to be very tough over there.

“We won’t take it lightly either, we’re going to prepare very well and the ones who are going to play will have to do a tough job.

“I think it’s very nice for them (Shrewsbury) but also the ones that will be involved (for us).

“There will definitely be younger players involved. That’s what I think. Obviously it’s all about what the manager wants.

“But it’s a great experience for all of us. We won’t take it lightly. We’ll give everything we’ve got and we know it’s not going to be easy.”

The £75million defender has previous in the competition. He netted on his Reds debut against Everton in the Cup in January 2018. He was not involved for the Premier League leaders in the previous round victory against their city rivals this month and there is a chance Klopp could make the full 11 changes for the trip to Shropshire – given Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday at West Ham.

Asked on whether former Celtic and Southampton stopper has suffered any difficult days at lower-league Cup opposition the Dutchman replied: “No, not really. But it is what it is.

“Anything can happen and that’s why we won’t take it lightly.

“We won’t disrespect them one bit.

“We will give everything that we’ve got, to try to play our way and beat them.”