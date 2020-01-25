Dave Edwards urging Shrewsbury Town: Seize the moment

The 33-year-old midfielder captained the Wolves team which stunned the Reds at Anfield in the fourth round three years ago – an experience he claims as among his best in football.

Edwards believes the pre kick-off message he delivered to team-mates back then will also apply tomorrow, when Town will aim to pull off an even bigger shock.

“You don’t want to let the game pass you by,” said Edwards. “I remember the huddle we had before the game and the captain usually speaks. My message was listen to the noise, take it all in – these games don’t come around very often.

“I said if you do that it could be one of the best days you will have in football.

“Obviously we went on to win the game and it is one of my best days in football and I am sure it was for a lot of the other lads as well.

“It is important not to get too nervous or too wrapped up in the game.

FA Cup: Dave Edwards on Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup run, beating Liverpool and Salop memories

“You have to strip it all back and realise you are in a big game and you have to make sure you make the most of your experience to soak it all in.”

Wolves, then playing in the Championship, claimed a 2-1 over the Reds courtesy of goals from Richard Stearman and Andi Weimann.

The defeat came just 14 months into Klopp’s Anfield reign and the German has since transformed the Reds into an all-conquering outfit, who have dropped only two points in the Premier League this season.

Edwards added: “There can’t be many teams who have beaten them since Wolves.

“It is incredible what he (Klopp) has done. He has bought players like Mo Salah, who Chelsea let go, and Van Dijk, Mane. He has brought these players in and turned them into world stars.

“His coaching and togetherness as part of the team, the intensity they play at, add that to all the quality they have and it is remarkable.

“I think they are the best team to ever play in the Premier League. They have won 22 games and drawn one, it is outstanding. Other teams have had dips but to be that consistent while juggling things like the Club World Cup, it is massively impressive.”