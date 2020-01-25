Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool predictions and good luck messages from a host of former Salop favourites

The whole region is wishing Sam Ricketts and his team well and here at the Shropshire Star we've reached out to a number of former Shrewsbury stars for their scoreline predictions and words of luck ahead of the big day.

From Steve Biggins to Ben Godfrey and plenty in between – enjoy the views of a number of familiar faces.

Pete Wilding - 1-1

So many people have great memories of the FA Cup. This is another wonderful occasion for all connected. Liverpool maybe young-ish again which would give Shrewsbury every opportunity of an upset. A 1-1 is the chairman's dream!

Shrewsbury Town Football Club V Hull City at the Gay Meadow. Pete Wilding shows off an artistic move.

Dean Spink - 2-1 to Shrewsbury

Good luck to Shrewsbury Town!

Dean Spink of Shrewbury Town

Steve Biggins - 1-1

Fingers crossed for a 1-1 draw which would be very nice and financially rewarding!

Former Town forward Steve Biggins in action

Lionel Ainsworth - 3-1 to Liverpool

I follow Liverpool and with the way they're playing at the moment there's only one winner but Shrewsbury have a good history in the Cup and I'm sure they'll put up a good fight. You just never know. Most importantly enjoy yourselves.

Lionel Ainsworth of Shrewsbury Town.

Jack Grimmer - 2-1 to Liverpool

I'm hoping Shrews can make it difficult for them as big a task as that is! Put them under pressure but they'll squeeze a 2-1 win. Shrewsbury have their annual big Cup draw!

Jack Grimmer of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after he scores to make it 3-2

Joe Jacobson - 1-1

I think Liverpool will make a lot of changes and that means Shrewsbury will earn the replay.

A thumbs up from goalscorer Joe Jacobson of Shrewsbury Town at the end of the match .

Kelvin Langmead - 3-0 to Liverpool

My heart would love to go with a Shrewsbury win but my head says Liverpool for obvious reasons, but I wish the mighty Salop all the best. A great occasion for the club and I know one the players will dream of winning!

Kelvin Langmead of Shrewsbury Town applauds the fans at the end of the match

Mat Sadler - 1-1

I'm going for a score draw to earn the club a replay. Good luck and enjoy every moment. Continue to do the town proud.

Mat Sadler of Shrewsbury Town at full time.

Sam Aiston - 2-1 to Liverpool

I hope everyone involved with Shrewsbury enjoys the day.

Shrewsbury Town v Macclesfield 15th April 2003 Sam Aiston in full flight

Gary Hackett - 2-1 to Liverpool

Really hope the Shrews can create a major Cup shock! Best of luck!

Gary Hackett makes a break down the flank in the 1986 FA Cup third round tie with Chelsea, which Shrewsbury lost 1-0

Steve Cross - 1-1

I'm gutted to be missing the game as I'm away after watching us get through against Bristol City at the Meadow. Sending my best wishes to Sam and the team, I hope Klopp is kind to us with his team selection. I predict a replay at Anfield.

Steve Cross scores against Everton for Town in the FA Cup in 1983

Ben Godfrey - 1-0 to Shrewsbury

It's a massive occasion for Shrewsbury Town Football Club. This is why the FA Cup is great! Something tells me it'll be a late goal to decide the game either way. It'll be tight and the Meadow isn't an easy place to go. All the best lads!

Ben Godfrey

Nigel Jemson - 3-0 to Liverpool

I'm a Liverpool fan and it's great to see them top of the league. It's a fantastic game for Shrewsbury. It'll be a similar team that beat Everton but I still can't see past an away win. It's fantastic on the finance side of things and always helps lower league clubs. I'll be watching.

Peter Wilding, Dave Artell and Jamie Tolley chase goalscorer Nigel Jemson after he got the winner against Everton

Ian Atkins - 3-0 to Liverpool

I would love to see Shrewsbury get a goal but I think Liverpool will be too strong. But you never know, there's always that one chance. You'd think Liverpool would win 999 times out of 1,000 but you never know. Good luck Town and give a good account of yourselves regardless of the score.

Ian Atkins of Shrewsbury Town.

Jermaine Grandison - 1-0 to Shrewsbury

I wish the Shrews all the best for the game and I'm hoping Shrewsbury can surprise everyone and score first and hold out for a 1-0 win.