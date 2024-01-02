Shifnal Town edged out by the league leaders in thriller

Despite coming away pointless from the home of the probable champions and league leaders, Shifnal gave an excellent account of themselves and were in with a good chance of sharing the points until a late Congleton winner.

A bumper crowd of 664 saw Shifnal awarded a penalty in the 49th minute when the hosts’ goalkeeper David Parton brought down Joe Cuff in the penalty area with the referee pointing to the spot. Kayden May sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give them the lead.

But the home side, who lead the Premier Division by seven points, hit back when Daniel Needham latched on to a long ball over the top and lobbed the Shifnal goalkeeper.

It was evenly matched until the 73rd minute when Lewis Jarman was sent off for a second yellow card, and the winner came four minutes from time when Ethan Hartshorn turned in a low cross from the left to give them the points.

To make matters worse for Shifnal, Rhys William was then sent off meaning they ended the game with nine men.

Shifnal now sit in ninth place in the division, but with winnable games against Romulus, Atherstone Town and Lichfield City coming up they will have a chance to climb up with it still being very tight in there.

Whitchurch Alport’s clash with Stone Old Alleynians failed to beat the weather, while no Shropshire side played in Division One of the Midland League.

Shawbury United were set to make the trip to AFC Bridgnorth in a Shropshire derby, but the weather led to that game being postponed.

The same happened to Allscott Heath, who saw their game against Droitwich Spa washed out as well.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Stafford Town.

Thomas Duffy, Jake Cartwright and Jayden Hunter all scored in the second half to give the visitors the three points to make it a disappointing end to 2023 for Drayton.