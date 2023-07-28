Brendon Daniels departs AFC Telford United as defender Fraser Kerr arrives

Brendon Daniels (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The 29-year-old Crewe Alexandra youth product, signed for the club initially on loan from Port Vale in November 2018.

After hitting form in his early weeks at the club, he signed a permanent deal at the turn of the year and went on to score five goals in 21 games that season.

He netted a further seven times the following year, before the season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Injuries have hampered certain periods of his time at the Bucks, and after signing a new deal in June 2021 went on to suffer more hamstring problems that caused him to miss much of the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

When he returned Daniels hit blistering form with six goals in nine games, leading the club's fight against relegation before signing another new deal.

Daniels would then net a further six times in 35 league games the following season but could not help prevent the Bucks from slipping out of the National League North and into the Southern Premier.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have signed York City central defender Fraser Kerr.

The 30-year-old former Motherwell and Birmingham City youngster joins the Bucks after making 24 appearances in the National League for York last season.

Scottish born Kerr moved to St Andrews in 2009, before returning to Motherwell in 2013.

After spells with Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir, Kerr signed for Gateshead before playing for a handful non-league sides.