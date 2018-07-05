Well-travelled winger Adam Dawson joins AFC Telford

The 25-year-old joins the Bucks in the wake of fellow winger Elliot Newby's departure for Chorley.

He ended last season at National League North rivals Southport and has also had spells at Wigan Athletic, Leicester City, Tranmere Rovers, Eastleigh and Nuneaton in what has proved a nomadic career so far.

Telford boss Gavin Cowan played with Dawson at Nuneaton, and said: "Having played with Adam, I know what an unbelievable talent he is.

"He also had a lot of experience at this level for a 25-year-old.

"We understand we need to get the best out of him.

"He needs to be loved, but in convincing him to come to us I told him our fans will welcome him.

"I have no doubt he will soon become a fans' favourite as he’s that type of player.”

Last season, Dawson played 20 league games – three on loan at Darlington from Tranmere, and 17 after moving to Southport in December.