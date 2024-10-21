Aston Villa flying thanks to 'genius' planning of Unai Emery

Villa bolstered their top four credentials with Saturday’s impressive 3-1 win at Fulham and Rogers believes Emery’s ability to accurately predict how games will play out is what gives his team an advantage over their opponents.

He explained: “He (Emery) is a genius. He senses how the games are going to go and nine times out of 10, or even 10 times out of 10, it goes that way.

“He knows how the game is going to pan out and knows what we have to do to win the game.