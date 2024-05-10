Aston Villa chief Chris Heck speaks out following Villa Park rumours

Villa shelved plans to completely rebuild the North Stand and increase the capacity beyond 50,000 earlier this season.

But Heck, appointed the club’s president of business operations 12 months ago, quashed rumours ownership might be looking to move away from the ground which has been Villa’s home since 1897.

He told VillaTV: “We don’t have that conversation. It is nothing in the plans. I don’t expect in my lifetime it will ever happen.

“I love this place. I don’t think we should ever leave. This is iconic, it’s unique. We can make it better but this is our home and I think it is the greatest homefield advantage in the Premier League.”

Villa are yet to announce season ticket prices for next season but Heck confirmed they are due to increase for the third straight year, this time by around five per cent.

Heck also said the club would look to increase capacity by changing seating configuration over the next two summers. There are further plans to build a concert venue behind the North Stand, for use before and after matches.

Villa need to win just one of their remaining two Premier League matches to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Heck said: “Everything we are doing is to get to the Champions League, whether it’s this year or in the future.

“We’re going to be striving for that. As the Champions League is set up now and if we are able to enter, it changes everything.”