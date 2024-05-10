Shropshire Star
Albion road to the play-offs Part 3 - Getting over the line despite late wobble

Baggies were subjected to a rollercoaster of emotions over the final three months or so of the regular campaign.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Andi Weimann of West Bromwich Albion celebrates with Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

As the post-Wolves dust continued to settle, Corberan & Co recovered in the best way possible – with a dramatic late win over another local rival as former Villan Andi Weimann taunted Blues at The Hawthorns.

Heartbreak came the following weekend, in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Ipswich, as Albion lost Dike to yet another ruptured Achilles and fell to a stoppage-time leveller.

The middle of the month brought Southampton to The Hawthorns – the very trip Russell Martin’s men will make on Sunday.

