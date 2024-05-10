Albion road to the play-offs Part 1 - A mixed start to the season for Baggies

There was a cautious optimism in the air before a ball was kicked. Carlos Corberan had worked wonders between the previous November and April – so what could he do over a full season?

That positivity was somewhat absorbed by ongoing ownership fear with Guochuan Lai selling the club and day-to-day money – via lender MSD Holdings – running out.

An error-strewn opening-day defeat to a poor Blackburn side was a very early reality check, but Albion’s hands were tied and after that they could only add loanee Pipa to the earlier signings of Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento.