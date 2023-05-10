Matty Cash targeting Spurs return

Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (right)

The right-back has been out since suffering a calf injury while playing for Poland during the March international break but is close to being available after narrowly missing out on the squad for last weekend’s defeat at Wolves.

His return will be a further boost for boss Unai Emery, who was able to name Leon Bailey, Boubacar Kamara and Philippe Coutinho on the bench at Molineux.

Defender Diego Carlos also saw his first action after nearly nine months out. Skipper John McGinn believes the increased options will help Villa as they continue to hunt a European place.

He said: “We’ve had a small nucleus playing week-after-week.

“We’ve got strong squad but we’ve got a lot of injuries, so it was nice to see a lot of the players back in the squad on Saturday – they can certainly help us.

“A big shout to Diego coming back after a long time out. That’s definitely the positive - him and Boubacar coming back.”