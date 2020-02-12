Menu

Leaders win Juniors battle

By Nick Elwell | Football | Published:

Leaders Shrewsbury Juniors continued their march towards the Shropshire Premier League title with a 9-0 thrashing of Telford Juniors.

Elliot Lloyd and Callum Routley both bagged braces but otherwise Juniors shared the goals round.

Cameron Davies, Dominic Hall, Aaron Pinches, Daryl Rogers and substitute James Jehu completed the rout.

Second-placed Wellington Amateurs Development lost ground after suffering a surprise 4-3 home defeat to Hopesgate United.

Brown Clee remain bottom after going down to a 3-1 defeat at Albrighton.

Toby Gray netted for the visitors but goals from Alex Bradin, Sam Edmondson and Michael Jordan earned the hosts maximum points.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors enjoyed their trip to Prees United, returning home 6-2 winners.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

