Dan Williams eyes home comforts for Haughmond

Haughmond host eighth-placed South Normanton Athletic in the Midland League Premier Division on Saturday (3pm).

Manager Williams said: “We’ve got a period now with a lot of home games, so if our home form improves we’ve got potential to pick up a lot of points before Christmas.

“We’ve got one or two midweek games to get rearranged for away, but in terms of Saturdays, up until Christmas we’re only away once, so probably five out of six at home in the afternoon now, so that makes a bit of a difference.”

As for the challenge likely to be posed by Derbyshire club South Normanton, Williams said: “South Normanton a couple of years ago just pipped us to stay up.

“But speaking to one or two other teams who have been there, they’re a completely different proposition this year.

“They’re a side that are looking upwards rather than down. They’ve had a good season and they score a lot of goals.”

“But they only just beat Gresley 2-1 away from home last week, so again the opportunity will be there if we play well.”

Williams hopes Arron Simms, Joe Parry and Harry Morris will all be available to return.

High-flying Romulus, now up to second in the league, beat third-bottom Haughmond 3-1 in Birmingham last weekend.

Matt Fletcher gave Haughmond the lead before Romulus, helped by two late goals, hit back to leave Haughmond reflecting on what might have been.

“It was nearly the perfect away performance,” insisted Williams. “We just didn’t get the second goal to kill them off.”

He added: “It was a sense of what could have been.”