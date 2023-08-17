Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire pairs fall at first hurdle

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

The long trip to Barrow by two pairs of Shropshire bowlers for a British Ladies finals day went unrewarded.

Bowls
Bowls

Irene Bloor and Tina Ralph represented North Shropshire in the Dorothy Piearce Memorial Pairs at Roose Conservative Club while Wrockwardine Wood duo Louise Cotton and Sarah Weaver were the Shropshire hopefuls.

Bloor and Ralph lost in round one 21-6 against two-time former champions, Lynsey Gorman and Anita Richardson (Merseyside) on Saturday.

Cotton and Weaver fared better but they too fell at the first hurdle, beaten 21-16 by Denise Smith and Sheila Wilson (North Derbyshire) as Kerry Brown and Danielle Miles (South Yorkshire) eventually took the title.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News