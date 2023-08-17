Shropshire pairs fall at first hurdle

Bowls

Irene Bloor and Tina Ralph represented North Shropshire in the Dorothy Piearce Memorial Pairs at Roose Conservative Club while Wrockwardine Wood duo Louise Cotton and Sarah Weaver were the Shropshire hopefuls.

Bloor and Ralph lost in round one 21-6 against two-time former champions, Lynsey Gorman and Anita Richardson (Merseyside) on Saturday.