Shropshire pairs fall at first hurdle

Irene Bloor and Tina Ralph represented North Shropshire in the Dorothy Piearce Memorial Pairs at Roose Conservative Club while Wrockwardine Wood duo Louise Cotton and Sarah Weaver were the Shropshire hopefuls.
Bloor and Ralph lost in round one 21-6 against two-time former champions, Lynsey Gorman and Anita Richardson (Merseyside) on Saturday.
Cotton and Weaver fared better but they too fell at the first hurdle, beaten 21-16 by Denise Smith and Sheila Wilson (North Derbyshire) as Kerry Brown and Danielle Miles (South Yorkshire) eventually took the title.