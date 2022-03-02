Bronze for Adele Nicoll on return

Adele Nicoll, from Welshpool, with her UK Athletics Indoor Championship 2022 shot put bronze medal secured with a personal best

Powys star Nicoll, 25, returned to the day job in the field in some style as she claimed a bronze medal in the UK Indoor Championships.

In doing so the Welshpool athlete launched a new personal best of 17.02 metres to seal third place by well over a metre from her nearest rival.

In continues a remarkable 2022 so far for Nicoll as the Welshwoman had only just returned from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she made up part of Team GB's bobsleigh squad.

Nicoll was the women team's reserve brakewoman in the Far East. She did not compete competitively but was part of the official training and squad, less than a year-and-a-half after trying the ice sport for the first time.

But, back with the shot in hand at her club Birchfield Harriers' home event at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, Nicoll proved her quality.

Over 17m marked a new lifetime best and was just 60cm from Amelia Strickler, who took silver.

Great Yarmouth athlete Sophie McKinna stormed to gold with an impressive Championship record of 18.82m.

Nicoll has spoken of her pride at being part of the Winter Olympic team in China, where she was part of the Games' official opening ceremony.