Runner up finish in Shropshire Cross Country Champs for Beth Rawlinson

British born Beth Rawlinson, 16, who has been at Concord College since the end of 2019, finished second to her training partner from Shrewsbury School in the 4km cross country challenge.
Beth, who is a member of Concord’s Elite Sports Programme, and the other members of the college team, are now looking forward to the rest of the season.
Will Harrison, of the college’s sports programme, said: “One of Beth’s strengths lies in tackling hills and this was an especially good result for her considering how flat the course was.”